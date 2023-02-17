Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 17) at the Mrsool Park. The Riyadh-based outfit will want to return to the top of the standings after being overtaken by Al-Shabab recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an integral part of Rudi Garcia's side ever since he arrived on a free transfer towards the end of 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been given the captain's armband in all three league games he has featured in thus far.

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore Al-Nassr's most important player and should once again lead the attack when they face Al Taawoun in the league.

The Portuguese forward could be partnered alongside fellow attacker Talisca. The Brazilian forward has returned from his suspension and could therefore make a comeback into the starting XI. He has been the club's most prominent goalscorer this season, having netted 14 goals from 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Al-Nassr were leading the Saudi Pro League standings before Al-Shabab took over the top spot. Rudi Garcia's side, however, have two games in hand over the league leaders and are just three points behind with a better goal difference. As things stand, they have amassed 37 points from 16 games.

Al-Taawoun, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the standings. They have picked up 30 points from 16 games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo had his best game for Al-Nassr last time around

Al-Nassr picked up a convincing 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda last time around in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four goals in the game on that occasion.

Ronaldo netted two goals in the first half and bagged his first hat-trick in Saudi Arabia after 53 minutes by scoring a third from the penalty spot. The former Manchester United forward added a fourth goal moments later to complete the rout away from home.

Prior to his outstanding performance against Al-Wehda, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored just one goal for his new side. As things stand, however, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has now netted five times in three league games this season.

Despite only joining them in January and missing the first two games through suspension, Ronaldo is already Al Nassr's second-highest goalscorer this season. He is only trailing his strike partner Talisca on the club's goalscoring leaderboard.

