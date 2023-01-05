Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr against Al Tai today?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Al Nassr when they take on Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (January 5).

The Portuguese forward joined the Saudi Arabian outfit on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unveiled as the new Al Nassr player in front of an adoring fanbase at Mrsool Park on January 3.

According to Goal, Ronaldo must still serve the two-match ban he received from the Football Association (FA) when he was a Manchester United player.

The Portuguese forward received a suspension after he smashed a young Everton fan’s phone last season at Goodison Park. The ban still stands despite the forward not playing in England at the moment.

On top of the ban, Al Nassr still need to sell a foreign player to accumulate the former Manchester United man in their squad. According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Rudi Garcia’s side also need a Certificate of Competence from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as part of the whole process.

The former Real Madrid man could therefore make his full debut for his new side when they face Ettifaq on January 21.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most popular player in the current Al Nassr squad. The Saudi outfit, however, do have some recognizable players in their ranks.

Former Arsenal and Napoli player David Ospina is their goalkeeper. Ronaldo's strike partner, meanwhile, is Vincent Aboubakar, who represented Cameroon at the recently-concluded World Cup.

Al Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League. Rudi Garcia's side have picked up 26 points from their opening 11 matches. They are currently a point clear of Al Shabab but have played one more game than their Riyadh rivals.

With the arrival of Ronaldo, however, the league leaders could be termed as one of the favorites for the league.

Al Tai, on the other hand, are sitting in seventh place on the table. They have amassed 18 points from 11 games.

It is worth mentioning that the Portugal captain is coming into the Saudi Pro League on the back of some poor form for club and country. The forward scored just three goals in 16 appearances for Manchester United and netted just once at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a monstrous contract with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed one of the most lucrative contracts of his illustrious career by signing for Al Nassr. The former Juventus man has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

According to BBC Sport, Ronaldo is set to pocket a salary of around £177 million per year over the course of his contract.

The forward, who turns 38 next month, will be competing in a league outside of Europe for the first time in his career.

