Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Tai today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 29). The Riyadh-based club will look to claim their sixth consecutive victory in the league.

Al-Nassr come into the game on the back of a 5-1 win over Ohod in the Round of 32 of the King Cup. Ronaldo was rested for that game on Monday (September 25), possibly to keep him fresh and ready for the league game against Al-Tai on Friday afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore expected to start and lead the attack against Al-Tai. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside the likes of Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane to form a three-man attack. Manager Luis Castro played this same attacking trio in their entertaining 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli last weekend.

Ronaldo and Talisca both netted a brace on that occasion. Al-Ahli's Feras Albrikan made it 4-3 after they were 3-1 down at half-time, but the visitors failed to rescue a point at Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Nassr have recovered well from losing their opening two matches of the new season to win five games in a row. The Knights of Najd are currently fifth in the standings, having amassed 15 points from seven games.

Al-Tai, meanwhile, are languishing in 12th place in the Saudi Pro League, having picked up seven points from their seven matches. They will come into the home game against Ronaldo's side following a 2-0 defeat to Al-Faisaly in the King Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current form could see Al-Nassr challenge for the league title this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in incredible form in his first full season as Al-Nassr look set to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title.

As things stand, Ronaldo has contributed nine goals and five assists from just eight matches across all competitions. All nine of those goals have been scored in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had only one league game without a goal so far this season. The former Manchester United superstar netted a hat-trick against Al-Fateh last month. He has also netted braces against Al-Shabab and, most recently, against Al-Ahli.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo also scored a goal against Al-Tai in his only appearance against them in May 2023. Al-Nassr picked up a 2-0 win on that occasion, with Ronaldo scoring from the penalty spot after 52 minutes. Anderson Talisca was the other goalscorer for the Riyadh-based outfit.