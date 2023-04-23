Create

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda today?

By Vatsal Vora
Modified Apr 23, 2023 18:42 GMT
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo should start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda in the Kings Cup semifinal on Monday (April 24) at Mrsool Park. The Riyadh-based outfit are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League last week.

Al-Nassr have a chance to reach their first cup final of the season. They secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Abha FC in the quarterfinals last month despite Cristiano Ronaldo not making a goalscoring contribution.

Ronaldo has been his side's main attacking threat since his arrival and should keep his place in the starting XI against Al-Wehda. The former Manchester United forward could partner alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya and Talisca in attack.

Al-Nassr last won the Kings Cup in 1990. They reached the final in 2020 but lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, they will look to end their 33-year trophy drought.

Al-Nassr, though, are not in the best of form. Dinko Jelicic's side are on a two-game winless run in the league and have dropped to second in the standings. Al-Wehda, meanwhile are on a five-game winless run in the league, including consecutive defeats. They;re 13th in the standings, picking up 22 points from 23 games.

The winner of this semifinal will face Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad in the Kings Cup final.

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo had great outing against Al-Wehda in Saudi Pro League

In his short career as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo has had many outstanding performances. One such outing came against Al-Wehda in February.

The Riyadh-based outfit won 4-0, with Ronaldo scoring all four goals. The Portuguese forward scored twice either side of the break. That was Ronaldo's first hat-trick since moving to Saudi Arabia. His second came against Damac FC later that month in a 3-0 win.

Ronaldo has 11 goals and two assists in 13 games across competitions, with all his goal contributions coming in the Saudi Pro League.

