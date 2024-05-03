Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr play host to Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, May 4. The Knights of Najd will want to register their seventh consecutive win in the league.

Al-Nassr come into the game on the back of a routine 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in the semifinals of the King's Cup. Ronaldo scored the brace on that occasion with Sadio Mane also getting on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played the full 90 minutes in his last two matches. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should still start and lead his side's attack against Al-Wehda on Saturday. He could be partnered alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Otavio, or Ayman Yahya to form a three-man attack up front.

Cristiano Ronaldo will want a great performance on a personal level against Al-Wehda. The former Manchester United superstar has gone two league matches without getting on the scoresheet, something which has not happened all season.

As things stand, Al-Nassr are barely in the title race with rivals Al-Hilal. They are second in the standings, having picked up 71 points from 29 matches in the Saudi Pro League. They are nine points behind Al-Hilal, having played a game more, with just five games remaining.

Al-Wehda, on the other hand, are 12th in the standings, having accumulated 32 points from their 29 matches. They are currently on a three-match winless run in the league and now face a daunting challenge against Ronaldo's side.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda?

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of completing his first full season in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal skipper will still be facing against Al-Wehda for a fourth time since moving to the Middle East.

In his three encounters against Al-Wehda, Ronaldo has been part of side that has won two and lost one. That solitary defeat came in the semifinal of the King's Cup last season when they lost 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has had an excellent record against Saturday's opponents in the Saudi Pro League. He has scored five goals in two league matches which includes a tally of four goals in a game last season.

Earlier this season, Al-Nassr picked up a 3-1 victory away from home with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet once. Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alex Telles were the two other goalscorers on that occasion.