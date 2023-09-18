Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Persepolis tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to Iran to face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (September 19). The Riyadh-based side will want to make a winning start to the group stages of Asia's premier continental tournament.

Al-Nassr come into the game on the back of four consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League. They recently secured a 3-1 win over Al-Raed on Saturday with Ronaldo also finding the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some great form of late and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI on Tuesday night. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could once again be partnered alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane in a 4-3-3 formation. The latter was also on the score sheet in the game against Al-Raed.

Al-Nassr secured a place in the group stages of the Champions League by beating Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli 4-2 in the playoffs last month. Cristiano Ronaldo did not score a goal on that occasion but did provide an assist to new signing Marcelo Brozovic.

Luis Castro's side will be looking to win their first AFC Champions League title in their history. They have been drawn alongside Qatari side Al-Duhail, Istiklol from Tajikistan, and the aforementioned Persepolis in Group E. The Saudi giants will aim to top the group which will guarantee them a place in the Round of 16.

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing a formidable challenge on Tuesday. Persepolis are the current champions of the Persian Gulf Pro League. At the time of writing, they are also top of their league after the first four matches. The Iranian giants have picked up 10 points from those four games and are currently unbeaten in the league.

Ronaldo will want to conquer the Champions League in another continent after already winning the UEFA Champions League on five separate occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current form will be a huge boost for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr have not had much success in the AFC Champions League. They have reached the final once, back in 1995 and last season did not compete in the tournament. They did, however, reach the semifinals back in 2021 only to lose to rivals Al-Hilal.

Luis Castro's side, however, will be fancying their chances this season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad. The former Manchester United legend has been in tremendous form this season and there's no reason why he cannot take that into the Champions League.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided five assists in just six games across all competitions.

The star forward has already guided his side to a continental trophy before the start of the new season. Al-Nassr won the Arab Champions Club Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo netting six goals in six games along the way. However, the tournament is not recognized by FIFA.