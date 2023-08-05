Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Raja Casablanca tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the quarterfinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday (August 6).

Luis Castro's side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Zamalek in their last group-stage game. Cristiano Ronaldo netted an 87th-minute equalizer on that occasion to salvage a point for the Saudi Arabian side.

The draw against Zamalek saw Al-Nassr finish second in their group and have now been drawn against Raja Casablanca in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo's recent good form in the Arab Club Champions Cup should see him maintain his place in the starting XI on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or could be partnered alongside new signing and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane in attack.

The Senegal forward made his debut for his new side against Zamalek, making an appearance off the bench in the second half.

Al-Nassr have got strength and depth in the attack with the addition of Mane. Regular starting attackers in the form of Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and still available for selection for the game against Raja Casablanca.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will have a tough game against an in-form Raja Casablanca side. The Moroccan outfit won all three games in the group and come into the quarterfinals having conceded just one goal in the tournament.

The winner of the tie between Al-Nassr and Raja Casablanca will face Iraqi side Al-Shorta in the semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in both games he has started for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup

At the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals from three games in the Arab Club Champions Cup so far. The Portugal superstar did not score in the opening game of the tournament against Al-Shabab, a game in which he started on the bench.

Ronaldo has since then started in both games, against Monastir and Zamalek, and has scored in both of those outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game against Zamalek last time around but showed up when it mattered the most. The former Manchester United star only had two shots in the entire game, of which one was on target. He had 39 touches and ended the game with a pass completion rate of 90 percent.

The Al-Nassr skipper, however, lost possession eight times in the match but was caught offside just once.