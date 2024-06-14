Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing Euro 2024? 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in his team's 26-man squad for Euro 2024. The 24-team tournament kicks off on Friday (June 14) with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the Group A opener in Munich.

Ronaldo and Co. are in Group F with Turkey, Georgia and the Czech Republic. The 2016 champions get their campaign underway against the Czech Republic on Tuesday (June 18) in Leipzig.

Ronaldo is coming off a superb 44-goal club season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. That includes a record 35 strikes in the league as the Knights of Najd finished second - behind unbeaten runaway winners Al-Hilal - for the second straight year.

The 39-year-old has warmed up for a record-extending sixth straight European Championship appearance with a brace in A Selecao's 3-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland earlier this week in Aveiro.

The tournament's record goalscorer and appearance maker is chasing a slew of records and milestones at Euro 2024. Let's have a look at a few of them:

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to become the first player to appear in six editions of the Euros - with nobody else doing so in more than four. He's also looking to score in that many editions - with the next best tally being three.

There are a few more milestones he's chasing at Euro 2024, though. With one more assist, he will go level with Karel Poborsky (seven) for joint-most assists in the European Championship.

He's also looking to become the first player to win multiple Golden Boots. Ronaldo first did so at Euro 2020, where he bagged five goals and an assist even as defending champions Portugal crashed out in the Round of 16 to Belgium with a 1-0 loss.

Ronaldo already holds the records of most goals in Euro finals (14) and qualifiers (41), most games (25), most games as captain (16).

