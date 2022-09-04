Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Arsenal today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could once again start on the bench when Manchester United take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (September 4).

United are coming into the game against the Gunners off a narrow 1-0 victory over Leicester City, with Jadon Sancho scoring the winner. Ronaldo has been amongst the substitutes for the last three games, with United winning all three. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has received just 48 minutes of cumulative game time off the bench.

With the team brimming with confidence, it's unlikely new manager Erik ten Hag will change the winning combination. The Dutchman has gone with an attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho, as they provide more pace and flare up front.

New signing Antony could also be in contention to make his United debut against Arsenal. Should Ronaldo start the game on the bench, it's almost certain he will be introduced as a second-half substitute by Ten Hag.

However, if Ten Hag starts Ronaldo, the Portuguese could be named as the lone forward up front, with Rashford and Sancho supporting him from the wings.

Manchester United have picked up nine points from their opening five Premier League games. The Red Devils are eighth in the standings. However, a win against the league leaders could see them climb up to fourth if other results go their way.

Arsenal, meanwhile, atop the Premier League standings. The Gunners have won all their five games and will go four points clear of holders Manchester City if they win at Old Trafford.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Manchester United against Arsenal last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form against the Gunners warrants him a start in Sunday's game at Old Trafford. The Portuguese scored three goals in the two league games against the Gunners last season.

He scored a brace in an entertaining 3-2 win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. In the return fixture, United lost 3-1 at the Emirates, with Ronaldo finding the back of the net.

Ronaldo was United's leading goalscorer last season, with 24 goals across competitions, including 18 in the league.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his last eight games against Arsenal. @WhoScored Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his last eight games against Arsenal. #MUFC 🚨📊 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his last eight games against Arsenal. #MUFC @WhoScored 🇵🇹 https://t.co/8EYeYxty2s

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the Gunners 17 times across two stints with United, bagging nine goals and two assists.

