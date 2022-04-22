Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Arsenal tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. The 37-year-old forward missed United's trip to Liverpool after tragically losing his newborn son the previous week.

However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the Portuguese superstar will be available for selection for the game against Arsenal. The German tactician was quoted as saying the following in his pre-match press conference (via Manutd.com):

"Scott McTominay will be back and fit to play. He has been training with us and will train today. So he will be available for the game tomorrow. The same is true with Rapha Varane. And obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo is available again, he has been training with us."

Ronaldo's return is vital for Manchester United as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be expected to lead United's attack against Arsenal. He should be joined by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga as part of the front three.

Both sides are currently involved in a tightly-contested race to secure a top-four berth in the league. As things stand, Arsenal are fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are sixth in the standings, having amassed 54 points from 33 matches. They are three points behind the Gunners and have played a game more than their rivals.

How has Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo performed against Arsenal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Arsenal on 16 different occasions in his two separate spells at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old forward has scored eight goals and provided two assists against the Gunners in his illustrious career.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo netted a brace against Mikel Arteta's side earlier this season in Manchester United's 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United in the summer of 2021 and has enjoyed a decent season with the Red Devils. As things stand, the forward is the club's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 21 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The former Real Madrid superstar netted a hat-trick against Norwich City the last time he featured in the Premier League.

However, despite his best efforts, Manchester United are going to end the 2021-22 season without a single trophy to their name.

