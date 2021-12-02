Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Arsenal tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League later today.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was surprisingly benched by caretaker manager Michael Carrick during Manchester United's away game against Chelsea at the weekend. Carrick's decision faced heavy criticism from fans and media alike.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is highly likely to start and feature as a lone forward against Arsenal. The 36-year-old forward is expected to partner the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in attack for Manchester United.

The Red Devils take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in what will be Michael Carrick's final game in charge before he hands the reins to Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United are in dire need of a win against Mikel Arteta's side. As things stand, United are 10th in the Premier League standings, having amassed 18 points from their 13 matches.

It is worth noting that even if Manchester United beat Arsenal, the Red Devils will not surpass their opponents in the points table. Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League with 23 points. The Gunners could enter the top 4 with a win at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent record against Arsenal whilst playing for Manchester United during his first stint. The former Real Madrid superstar scored six goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances against the Gunners. Four of those goals have come in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to step up in Manchester United's post Solskjaer-era

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to rediscover his league form after scoring just four goals in ten appearances in the Premier League. The 36-year-old forward last scored a league goal for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to step up for Manchester United in their post Solskjaer-era under Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese superstar will need to play a vital role in guiding Manchester United back to the Champions League qualification positions in the league.

Ronaldo has worryingly gone goalless against some of Manchester United's closest rivals including Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's form in the Champions League has been sensational. The 36-year-old forward has scored six goals in five games in Europe to secure Manchester United's qualification for the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Ralf Rangnick's success at Manchester United will largely depend on Cristiano Ronaldo's form.

