Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Aston Villa today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could start when Manchester United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6). The Red Devils will want to continue with their winning run following their wins against West Ham United in the league and Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

It's no secret Ronaldo has found it difficult to break into the starting XI under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal forward, however, has started a few games recently and has performed well.

Manchester United are short on attacking players, missing Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial. The trio missed United's trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League in midweek.

Ten Hag is still uncertain about the trio's availability against Unai Emery's side. The Dutch tactician said (via the club's website):

"It's difficult to say in this moment. I have to talk with the medical and the performance team as they did a programme in Manchester. I have to hear how their progress was and if they can be available for Sunday's match."

With United missing many key attackers, Ten Hag could once again start Ronaldo, who made only his third league start against West Ham last weekend.

Should Ronaldo start, he could be deployed as the leading centre-forward in an attacking trio. He could be partnered alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga should the aforementioned trio miss out on the matchday squad.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, having picked up 23 points from 12 games. Villa, meanwhile, will play their first game under new manager Unai Emery. They are down in 17th place, having picked up just 12 points from 13 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo found form in Europa League for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an underwhelming start to the season for the Red Devils but has found some form in the Europa League. Ronaldo started all six of United's group games, registering two goals and as many assists.

Ronaldo, though, has struggled in the Premier League, scoring just once in nine games.

