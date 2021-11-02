Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Atalanta tonight?

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be involved from the start against Atalanta in the Champions League later tonight. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are riding high on confidence from their 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday and will look to build on their momentum.

However, the clash away from home to Atalanta is expected to be a tricky one, with Manchester United certainly in need of another win. As things stand, the Red Devils sit at the top of Group F with six points from three games. But just three points separate Manchester United and bottom-placed BSC Young Boys, meaning qualification is far from being secured at the moment.

The visitors will once again count on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver the goods on a Champions League night, as they prepare for the challenge in Bergamo. Notably, the Portuguese forward scored a late winner against Atalanta in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored in two Champions League games prior to that fixture and has three goals in as many games in the competition this term.

Despite the prospect of facing arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer has commented that his focus remains on the game against Atalanta. As such, the Norwegian is expected to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to help Manchester United move one step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also withdrawn in the 71st minute against Spurs, which will only keep him fresh and ready for the game against Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspirational message to Manchester United team-mates ahead of Atalanta clash

Prior to the meeting with Atalanta, Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to inspire his Manchester United team-mates with a motivational message on Instagram. The 36-year-old expressed his happiness in terms of returning to Italy, where he spent three years at Juventus, but insists Atalanta will pose a tough challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post read:

"Back to Italy, a country that welcomed me and my family so well, an amazing place that will be forever in my heart. I know from experience that it's never easy to play in Bergamo against a team such as Atalanta, but we will do our absolute best to keep the first place in our group.

"This is Champions League and we are Manchester United! We are where we belong! Let's go, Devils!"

Since his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals and registered an assist in 10 games across competitions.

