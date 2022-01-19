Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Brentford tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the matchday squad, and is expected to feature when Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday evening. The fixture was earlier postponed by the Premier League following a number of COVID-19 cases in the United camp.

Ronaldo has not been part of the team's last two matchday squads. The forward picked up a hip injury that saw him miss the FA Cup tie against Aston Villa and the Premier League clash against the same opposition.

However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said in his press conference that both Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo should be available for selection on Wednesday. Rangnick said:

"Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday; so we will train today. But in the press conference before the Villa game, I was also convinced Cristiano would be available, and he wasn't. So we have to wait for the training session today in an hour's time. I think they both could be available.”

The Manchester Evening News has also reported that Ronaldo has been made part of the squad travelling to London to face Brentford. Ronaldo has a very good chance of starting this game.

The 36-year-old forward could be partnered alongside Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes in attack. The latter scored a brace against Aston Villa in the 2-2 draw in the league at the weekend.

It is worth noting that the league game Ronaldo missed against Villa was his first since coming to Old Trafford in the summer.

In other team news, both Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay have served their one-match suspensions, and could return as well. Paul Pogba, meanwhile, has returned to first-team training, but will not feature against Brentford. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is unlikely to play this game after not training with the team in the last two days.

Newly-promoted Brentford are currently 14th in the league standings, having picked up 23 points from 21 games. Their game against United will mark their first competitive meeting with the Red Devils since 1975.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to first-team action should be a massive boost for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are winless in their last two Premier League games. United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home before securing a 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa last weekend.

That has left Manchester United languishing in seventh position in the league standings. Rangnick's side have accumulated 32 points from 20 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the club's highest goalscorer this season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances across competitions. United's next-most prolific goalscorer is Fernandes, who has netted seven times.

