Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Brentford tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday, May 2.

The Red Devils dropped more points last time around with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford. Ronaldo equalized for United just two minutes after Marcos Alonso handed the lead to the Blues in the second half.

Ronaldo is currently in some great goalscoring form and will be expected to carry on for Manchester United's home game against Brentford. The 37-year-old forward will be leading the attack for the Red Devils with Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford accompanying him on the wings.

Ronaldo's compatriot Bruno Fernandes is expected to support the attack by playing in the number-ten role.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo did feature for Manchester United during their 3-1 win over Brentford earlier this season.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to make a single goal contribution in the game. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers on that occasion.

United have not been in the best of form in the Premier League, which has seen them drop down to sixth in the standings. As things stand, they have amassed 55 points from 35 matches.

The Red Devils are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. It is looking highly unlikely that United will qualify for the Champions League.

Brentford, meanwhile, are currently in 14th place, having picked up 40 points from 34 matches. The Bees have all but secured safety in their first season in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will end the season as Manchester United's top goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo will end his first season back at Old Trafford as the club's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 23 goals in 36 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent goals have been vital in keeping United competitive in the league. The Portuguese superstar has scored eight out of the last nine goals scored by Manchester United in the Premier League.

These include hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. Manchester United secured 3-2 wins on both of those occasions.

Despite his best efforts, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end his first season back in England without winning a single piece of silverware.

Ronaldo, however, does have one more year remaining on his current contract. The forward will be expected to play a key role under the leadership of Erik ten Hag next season.

