Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Brighton today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature when Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will be hoping to return to winning ways after going on a three-game winless run across all competitions. United have drawn both of their last two league matches against Burnley and Southampton. They also suffered a shock exit at the hands of Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United now host another mid-table side at in Brighton at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Ralf Rangnick's side against the Seagulls. The 37-year-old forward could be joined by Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in attack.

There is also the possibility of Anthony Elanga starting ahead of Rashford on the left-hand side.

However, there is a chance that Rangnick might decide to bench Ronaldo like he did against Burnley last week. The 37-year-old forward recently played the full 90 minutes against Southampton on Saturday.

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has never faced Brighton in his career so far. The game against the Seagulls on Tuesday night could potentially be his first encounter against Graham Potter's side.

Manchester United are in dire need of three points against Brighton to rekindle their top four aspirations this season. Following their recent poor form, United have dropped out of the Champions League positions. As things stand, they are fifth in the standings, having accumulated 40 points from 24 matches.

Brighton, on the other hand, are ninth in the table following their 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend. Graham Potter's side have picked up 33 points from 24 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last six outings for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently undergoing a patch of poor form at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to score a goal in each of his previous six matches across all competitions.

The last time Ronaldo netted a goal for United was back in late December during their 3-1 win over Burnley. Since then, the 37-year-old forward has failed to score against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, West Ham United, Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League.

Ronaldo also failed to find the back of the net against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup despite the game going into extra time.

Despite his recent lack of goals, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has netted 14 times in 26 outings for United across all competitions.

