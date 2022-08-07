Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Brighton today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to feature for Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game on Sunday, August 7. The Red Devils will officially begin their new era under manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the center of all the news surrounding United in the summer. The 37-year-old forward had informed the club about his decision to leave to compete in the UEFA Champions League. He also did not travel with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour, citing family reasons.

However, Ronaldo is still at the club and could play a part in Manchester United's opening game against Brighton. According to The Mirror, Ronaldo is "flying" in training and has urged Ten Hag to play him on Sunday. This is despite the Portuguese forward playing just 45 minutes in pre-season.

Things seem to have fallen in place as far as Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned. Erik ten Hag was poised to start Anthony Martial against Brighton but the Frenchman has been ruled out after picking up a knock.

This could see Ronaldo leading the line for the Red Devils. The 37-year-old forward could be partnered with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in attack.

However, there is also the possibility of Ronaldo starting the game against Brighton on the bench due to his lack of match sharpness. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, posted a message on his social media stating he is ready for the new season.

Manchester United won one and lost one league game against Brighton last season. The Red Devils picked up a 2-0 win with Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet. However, they would then go on to lose 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in the return fixture towards the end of the season.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Manchester United last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus last season and hit the ground running straightaway.

The 37-year-old forward ended the 2021-22 season as the club's leading goalscorer, having scored 24 goals from 38 matches across all competitions. This included 18 goals in the Premier League which saw him finish the season third on the Golden Boot charts behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min (23 goals).

As things stand, Ronaldo has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. With the transfer window soon approaching its end, there are still question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

