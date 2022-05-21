Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Crystal Palace tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United's final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 22. According to Sky Sports, the 37-year-old forward has sustained a hip injury, keeping him out for United's trip to Selhurst Park.

Ralf Rangnick's side will be hoping to end the season on a high. They last played a league game two weeks ago when they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

United, however, will have to do it without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. In his absence, Rangnick could play Edinson Cavani and Anthony Elanga in attack.

According to the official team news, there is still a question mark over the availability of Jadon Sancho.

United last faced Crystal Palace back in December in what was Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge. His side secured a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion with Fred scoring the only goal of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo did play the full 90 minutes on that occasion but failed to make any goal contributions.

Coincidentally, the game against Palace on Sunday will be Rangnick's last game as United manager as he will step down to let Erik ten Hag take charge on a permanent basis.

A Ronaldo-less Manchester United side will have to go out and beat Crystal Palace to secure a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Anything other than a win will give seventh-placed West Ham United an opportunity to sneak past the Red Devils in the league standings. This could see United compete in next season's UEFA Conference League.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings, having accumulated 58 points from 37 matches. Regardless of the result against Crystal Palace, this will be United's lowest points haul in their history in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's primary source of goals this season

Cristiano Ronaldo will end his first season back at Manchester United as the club's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 39 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/eas6Vm2Pen

Goals have been hard to come by for Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo has not been on the scoresheet. Their second-highest goalscorer is Bruno Fernandes, who has scored just 10 times this season.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has had a disappointing season, contributing to just five goals this season, level with £73 million signing Jadon Sancho.

