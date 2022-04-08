Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Everton tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday. The 37-year-old forward will be looking to guide United back to winning ways in the league.

Ronaldo missed Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend after suffering from an illness. However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has stated in his press conference that the Portuguese forward is fit to feature for their trip to Merseyside.

According to the club's official website, Ronaldo trained for the entire week so he should be in shape to lead United's attack against Everton. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be joined by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as part of the front three.

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the game against everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great track record against Everton from his first spell at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old forward has played against the Toffees on 13 different occasions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United only secured a 1-1 draw against Everton earlier this season.

As things stand, the Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 51 points from 30 matches. They are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. However, fifth-placed Arsenal are on the same number of points as Spurs and have a game in hand.

Everton, on the other hand, are in the midst of a relegation battle. Frank Lampard's side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Burnley last time around. This has seen them languishing in 17th place, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's top goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's highest goalscorer. As things stand, the forward has netted 18 goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Ronaldo is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season. His 12 league goals is only bettered by Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Son Heung-Min.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo netted his first hat-trick of the season against Tottenham Hotspur the last time he played a league game for Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick's side secured a 3-2 victory against Spurs on that occasion.

Despite his best efforts in front of goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is going to end the first season of return at Old Trafford without a single trophy.

