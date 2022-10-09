Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Everton tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo could start the game on the bench when Manchester United travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, October 9. The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways following their 6-3 defeat against local rivals Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo has only started once in the Premier League so far. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found it hard to find a place in the starting XI in the league under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo's absence from the starting XI could continue this weekend. Erik ten Hag could name an attacking three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and new signing Antony. Rashford and Martial scored for United in their 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has come off the bench five times in the Premier League. However, Erik ten Hag did not use him against Manchester City. Ronaldo, however, has a much higher chance of featuring against Everton should his new boss decide against starting him.

At the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored once in the 2022-23 season. The goal came against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League in September.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table, having accumulated 12 points from seven games.

Everton, on the other hand, are 11th in the standings. Frank Lampard's side are on a two-match winning streak in the league. They are currently unbeaten in six Premier League outings and haven't lost a game since early August.

How did Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Everton last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Everton twice in the Premier League last season. The Portuguese forward, however, failed to find the back of the net in both those games.

Last season, Manchester United drew their home game against Everton before suffering a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Ronaldo has faced Everton 14 times. The forward has scored five goals and provided three assists over his two spells as a Manchester United player.

