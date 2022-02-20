Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Leeds today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 37-year-old forward finally got back on the scoresheet against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win in mid-week. He has previously gone six matches without a goal across all competitions. His strike against the Seagulls was his first goal of the 2022 calendar year.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will now be looking to Ronaldo to continue his goalscoring form when Manchester United face Leeds United. The Portuguese ace could be partnered alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the front three, with Bruno Fernandes supporting the attack.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Red Devils will have to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday night. This could prompt Rangnick to take Ronaldo off early if the game is already in control.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Leeds United just once in his career so far. That game took place back in October 2003 and ended in a narrow 1-0 win for Manchester United. It was also the last time the Red Devils traveled to Elland Road for a league game.

Ronaldo was still not a United player when the two sides met on the opening day of the Premier League season. The Old Trafford outfit secured an emphatic 5-1 win over their rivals on that occasion.

Manchester United will be looking to build on their win against Brighton by securing another three points against Leeds United. As things stand, they are fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 43 points from 25 matches.

Leeds, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton. They are 15th in the league table, having picked up 23 points from 23 games.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Manchester United this season?

Despite previously going six matches without a goal, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 27 games for the club across all competitions.

Ronaldo has been vital in the Red Devils' UEFA Champions League campaign this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals in five matches, helping his side finish top of their group. Ralf Rangnick will be hoping he replicates his outstanding form against Atletico Madrid next week.

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously faced Atletico Madrid 35 times and has netted 25 goals against them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh