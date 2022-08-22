Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Liverpool tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature when Manchester United host rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday, 22 August.

Both sides are in search of their first win of the season following disappointing starts to their campaigns. United have lost both of their games so far while the Reds have drawn them both.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had no impact on the Red Devils' two league games so far. The Portuguese forward, however, could play a crucial part against Liverpool. It is not certain that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will start. This is mostly down to Anthony Martial's return.

The Frenchman has returned from injury which kept him out of the opening two games. Martial had a great pre-season and if he is deemed fit, there is little doubt Erik ten Hag will opt to start him. This would see Ronaldo start on the bench but will have the opportunity to make an appearance as a substitute later in the game.

However, if Martial lacks match sharpness, Cristiano Ronaldo will be given a nod in the starting XI. The forward will likely be partnered alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo is still facing an uncertain future at the club. The forward wants to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football. However, a transfer has not yet materialized for the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded by Liverpool and Manchester United fans last time around

Manchester United traveled to Anfield to face Liverpool towards the end of last season. Cristiano Ronaldo was not involved in the game after the tragic loss of his newborn son a few days before the game.

As a token of solidarity, both sets of fans applauded at the seventh-minute mark for Ronaldo and his family. According to TalkSPORT, Liverpool fans also sang their iconic anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" for the Portuguese forward.

Manchester United, however, suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on that occasion, with Mohamed Salah scoring a brace.

Ronaldo did play against the Reds at Old Trafford last season. Manchester United lost 5-0 with Salah scoring a hat-trick. The Portuguese skipper did score a goal on that occasion only for VAR to rule it out due to an offside call.

