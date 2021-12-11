Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Norwich City tonight?

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be looking to win their second consecutive Premier League game under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Rangnick's first game in charge since taking over from caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Manchester United's attack against Norwich City. The 36-year-old forward was rested for the midweek Champions League clash against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. Ralf Rangnick decided to keep Ronaldo fresh for the Premier League as the game against Young Boys was a dead rubber.

The Portuguese is likely to partner Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in attack. Since Rangnick prefers to play with the 4-2-2-2 formation, Ronaldo will not be the lone striker in the starting XI.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo is BACK in action tomorrow against Norwich City in the Premier League. 🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo is BACK in action tomorrow against Norwich City in the Premier League. 🐐 https://t.co/AxzuOyL2V5

Manchester United are currently on a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. This run includes two wins against Arsenal and Crystal and a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

As things stand, the Red Devils are three points behind West Ham United, who occupy the final Champions League spot in the table. A win against Norwich City will see them get back into the mix to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have extra incentive to play against Norwich City. The 36-year-old forward has faced the Canaries just twice during his first stint as a Manchester United player. Ronaldo failed to score in either of those two matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to remain Manchester United's main goalscoring threat under the management of Ralf Rangnick. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. The 36-year-old forward has scored six of those goals in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace. The last time Ronaldo scored in the Premier League was against Arsenal in the Red Devils' 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old forward has not been a consistent scorer of goals for Manchester United in the Premier League. Out of the 12 league matches he has played in, Ronaldo has found the net in only four of those games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra