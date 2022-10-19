Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Tottenham today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could once again start a game from the bench when Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday (October 19).

The Red Devils will want to return to winning ways after playing out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo started only his second Premier League game against Newcastle last time around. The forward, however, failed to make a goal-scoring contribution on that occasion.

Ronaldo could be dropped to the bench when Manchester United take on Tottenham. This is despite the absence of Anthony Martial in the first-team.

Marcus Rashford could be recalled in the starting XI after starting the game against Newcastle on the bench. This would see the Englishman partnered alongside Jadon Sancho and Antony as part of the front three.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, could make an appearance from the bench should he not start against Spurs at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward, however, hasn't had the best season for Manchester United, having scored just twice in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently fifth in the standings, having amassed 16 points from their first nine games of the new season. They have picked up just one win from their last three games after going on a four-match winning run earlier in the season.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Antonio Conte's side are currently third in the standings, having accumulated 23 points from 10 games. They have only suffered defeat on one occasion so far this season.

How did Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Tottenham last time around?

Cristiano Ronaldo had an excellent time against Tottenham Hotspur during the 2021-22 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played against Spurs on two separate occasions in the Premier League and registered four goals and an assist along the way.

Ronaldo scored and assisted once for the Red Devils when they secured a 3-0 victory against the Lilywhites at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in October 2021.

However, his best performance of the season came at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Conte's side earlier this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's previous track-record against Tottenham could make him one of the key players for Manchester United on Wednesday. However, his recent form in the red shirt contradicts those claims.

