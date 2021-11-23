Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Villarreal tonight?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against Villarreal tonight in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to partner the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in attack. Manchester United will be without the services of Mason Greenwood after the forward was infected by the coronavirus.

Other notable absentees for Manchester United include the French duo of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are in search of a win which would see them have one foot in the knockout stages of the Champions League. As things stand, both sides are level on seven points with the Red Devils leading Villarreal by the virtue of having a better head-to-head record.

Things are different for Manchester United compared to the last time they faced Villarreal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by the club following their defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League.

Former midfield general Michael Carrick will be in charge of Manchester United before the hierarchy makes an interim appointment.

Despite the chance in management, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start and lead the Manchester United attack. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been ever-present for Manchester United in the Champions League.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's savior the last time they faced Villarreal in the Champions League. The 36-year-old forward scored a dramatic late winner to secure all three points for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's star in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's most influential player in the Champions League this season. The 36-year-old forward has so far netted five goals in four outings on the European stage.

Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal on his return to Manchester United against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. However, the Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Switzerland that time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo later went on to score two late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta which gave Manchester United vital points in their quest for qualification.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored a brace against Atalanta in the return fixture which yet again included a dramatic late goal. The Red Devils drew the game 2-2, which turned out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final European game in charge of Manchester United.

