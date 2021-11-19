Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Watford tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United in their away tie against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday the 20th of November 2021.

Manchester United are in search of a win after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City prior to the international break. The defeat meant United are sixth in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United in this crucial fixture. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will partner the likes of Bruno Fernandes and one of Mason Greenwood or Marcus Rashford in attack. This is assuming that Solskjaer will go with the 3-5-2 formation.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to switch to a 3-5-2 system following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last month. The change in the system worked as Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a goal and an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is expected to start for Manchester United even if Solskjaer persists with a 3-5-2 formation or reverts back to a normal four at the back tactic.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has played against Watford three times in his career and has scored two goals. The 36-year-old forward scored both of those goals during his first stint at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored once in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Watford back in 2007. Coincidentally, his goal was assisted by current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal against Watford came in a 4-1 win in the FA Cup the same season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of Manchester United's consistent performers this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of Manchester United's most consistent performers despite their torrid start to the season. As things stand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored nine goals in 12 games across all competitions.

As such, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season. Five of those nine goals have come in the Champions League. The 36-year-old forward has scored late winners against the likes of Atalanta and Villarreal in European competition

Ronaldo will be hoping to put his disappointment with his national team behind him and focus on the task ahead for Manchester United. Portugal's shock defeat to Serbia meant the Euro 2016 winners will have to go through the playoffs to book their berth at next year's FIFA World Cup.

