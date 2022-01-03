Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers today?

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Manchester United when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Manchester United ended the calendar year 2021 on a high by returning to winning ways against Burnley. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win against Sean Dyche's men to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive. Goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from Ben Mee were enough for Manchester United to secure all three points.

Following his goal against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to lead Manchester United's attack when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 36-year-old forward could be joined by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in attack.

There were questions regarding the availability of Ronaldo for the game against Wolves. Manchester United are playing their third game in the span of eight days. With Cristiano Ronaldo now approaching 37, there were suggestions that Manchester United could rest him for their first game of 2022.

However, Ralf Rangnick has brushed off those concerns and has stated that the Portuguese superstar will feature against Wolves. Rangnick said:

"Today, I didn't see any reason why he shouldn't be able to play another game. Physically, he seems to be fit, he's doing everything, he's a top professional, looks after himself, looks after his body, he eats the right things. At the age of 36, I've never seen a player of this age, maybe Ibrahimovic is a little bit older but he's a different kind of player. But I don't see why he shouldn't be able to play three games in eight days."

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 36-year-old forward played against Wolves twice during his first spell as a Manchester United player but failed to score in either of those games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an instant impact at Old Trafford following his move from Juventus in the summer of 2021. Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese skipper has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 20 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Out of those 14 goals, six have come in the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored vital late winners against the likes of Villarreal and Atalanta, which have guided Manchester United to the knockout stages of the competition.

Edited by Parimal