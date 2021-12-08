Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Young Boys tonight?

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United take on BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League later today (December 8).

Manchester United will be looking to make things right when they take on the Swiss champions at Old Trafford. The Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Switzerland in the opening match of the group stage. This will also be Ralf Rangnick's first Champions League game as Manchester United's interim manager.

Despite the game being a dead rubber, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the Manchester United attack against BSC Young Boys. The 36-year-old forward could be joined by the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho in attack.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have already secured top spot in their group regardless of the result against BSC Young Boys. This could prompt manager Ralf Rangnick to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for their Premier League game against Norwich City.

However, Ronaldo is currently chasing a record— scoring in each of the six group matches in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner previously achieved this feat with Real Madrid during that 2017-18 season.

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller achieved the same milestone last night by scoring against Sporting Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the opener against BSC Young Boys the last time the two sides faced each other. However, the Swiss champions went on to score twice after right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first-half.

The defeat to BSC Young Boys started a string of poor results for Manchester United which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's savior in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have been vital in helping Manchester United secure a safe passage to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League. The 36-year-old forward has scored six goals in five matches on the European stage.

Ronaldo has scored some vital goals along the way. The 36-year-old forward netted last-gasp winners against Villarreal and Atalanta to help Manchester United win two consecutive games following their defeat in Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored a late equalizer against Atalanta to secure a 2-2 draw in Bergamo before netting a brace against Villarreal to secure qualification.

Cristiano Ronaldo thrives on the Champions League stage. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 140 goals in Europe's elite club competition, 15 clear of his nearest rival Lionel Messi.

