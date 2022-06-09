Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Czech Republic tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal host the Czech Republic in their third game of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9. The Euro 2016 winners come into this game on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over Switzerland.

Ronaldo stole the show against Switzerland. The forward returned to the starting XI after being benched in their opening game against Spain and scored twice along the way.

Based on his current form, Ronaldo has a very high chance of starting against the Czech Republic. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Otavio and Rafael Leao as part of an attacking three.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota started the previous game against Switzerland on the left wing and could very well keep his position in the team. The 25-year-old forward provided an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo during their 4-0 win last time around.

Portugal @selecaoportugal Estamos quase a voltar a jogar!





09/06 - 19h45

RTP / Sport TV 𝘛𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘛𝘢𝘤𝘬Estamos quase a voltar a jogar! #VamosComTudo 09/06 - 19h45RTP / Sport TV 𝘛𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘛𝘢𝘤𝘬 ⌛ Estamos quase a voltar a jogar! #VamosComTudo🇵🇹✖️🇨🇿⌚ 09/06 - 19h45📺 RTP / Sport TV https://t.co/f25Tsptyel

Portugal have made a bright start to their UEFA Nations League campaign. They are currently at the top of their group, having amassed four points from their opening two games.

The Czech Republic have also amassed four points from their first two game outings. However, they are second in the group by virtue of having a poorer goal difference compared to the Portuguese side.

A win for Portugal will be vital in their quest to win their second UEFA Nations League title. It is worth mentioning that only the team that finishes top of the group advances to the Nations League finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is picking up some great form for Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It is vital for Portugal to have Cristiano Ronaldo firing on all cylinders. The entire nation will be dependent on their superstar to come good in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo scored his 116 and 117th goals during Portugal's win against Switzerland, extending his international goals record.

Apart from his good form with the national team, Ronaldo has scored a plethora of goals for Manchester United as well. The 37-year-old ended the 2021-22 season as the club's leading goalscorer, having netted 24 times in 38 games across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏻 Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! 💪🏻 https://t.co/6NckZC9Eqn

It is worth mentioning that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could very well be Cristiano Ronaldo's final opportunity to win the World Cup with Portugal.

The Euro 2016 winners have been drawn alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stages of the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far