Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Iceland tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal take on Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifier game on Sunday (November 19) at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The Selecao will come into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory at Liechtenstein in their last game on Thursday.

Ronaldo had yet another goalscoring outing against Liechtenstein last time around. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring early in the second half to guide his nation to yet another three points. Joao Cancelo was the other goalscorer for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be fit and ready to face Iceland on Sunday evening. It is worth mentioning that the Al-Nassr superstar was substituted after 67 minutes which would have given him enough rest to play against Iceland.

If he starts, Cristiano Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix in attack just like they did against Liechtenstein.

Manager Roberto Martinez, however, does have other attacking options at his disposal in the form of Ricardo Horta, Bruma, and Diogo Jota. The latter also started their last qualifier game three days ago.

Portugal are just one win away from having the perfect qualification campaign. They have won all nine of their qualifying matches so far and have already booked their place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Iceland, on the other hand, are fourth in Group J, having picked up 10 points from their nine games. They are coming into the game against the Euro 2016 winners on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat at the hands of Slovakia.

How did Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Iceland earlier in the qualifying campaign?

Portugal played Iceland away from home back in June and secured a narrow 1-0 victory on that occasion. It comes as no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo was the solitary goalscorer on that occasion.

He had a mediocre game against Iceland last time around based on his hefty standards. The former Manchester United star took just three shots in the entire game off which he scored one. He played the full 90 minutes of the game with a pass completion rate of 67 percent but he did make one key pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, lost possession on 14 separate occasions in the game and was also caught offside four times.

Ronaldo has been Portugal's leading goalscorer during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring 10 goals in eight appearances.