Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Liechtenstein today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature when Portugal play minnows Liechtenstein in their opening qualifying game for Euro 2024 in Lisbon. This will be their first game under former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

This will be Selecao's first fixture since their quarter-final exit against Morocco at the FIFA World Cup back in December.

Ronaldo was picked in the Portugal squad by manager Martinez despite his recent move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has, however, been in great form in the Middle East, contributing nine goals and two assists from 10 appearances so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo did start to lose his place in the starting XI towards the end of former manager Fernando Santos' reign. The forward, however, could be given a start by new manager Roberto Martinez. If not for a start, Ronaldo could definitely make an appearance off the substitute bench.

Portugal have included some great attacking talent in the squad, including Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

Portugal have been drawn alongside Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Slovakia in Group J to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany. The top two sides will directly qualify for the tournament.

Roberto Martinez's side have a relatively easy start to their qualification campaign for Euro 2024. Following their game against Liechtenstein, they will then travel to face Luxembourg in three days' time.

Cristiano Ronaldo will want to increase his goals tally for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's record goalscorer, having scored 118 goals from 196 caps. He is also the leading goalscorer in men's international football overall.

The international break is a great opportunity for Ronaldo to increase his tally for his national side when they take on Liechtenstein and Luxembourg during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It is, however, worth mentioning that the former Manchester United forward has not scored against Liechtenstein on the two occasions he has played against them.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal for his country was back during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored for the Euro 2016 winner against Ghana in their opening game at the World Cup. They went on to secure a 3-2 victory in an entertaining affair in Lusail.

Cristiano Ronaldo will want to perform at the highest level to have any chance of making it in the squad for Euro 2024 should the Selecao qualify.

