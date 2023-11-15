Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Liechtenstein tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal travel to face Liechtenstein on Matchday 9 in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (November 16). The Selecao have already secured their place in next year's tournament in Germany with two matches remaining in the campaign.

Portugal will come into the game on the back of a 5-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last qualifier. Ronaldo netted a brace on that occasion with Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Joao Cancelo also getting on the scoresheet.

Despite having already securing qualification, Roberto Martinez's side will want to keep their winning momentum going. Cristiano Ronaldo should therefore start and captain his side against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Ronaldo could be partnered alongside the likes of Rafael Leao and Joao Felix in attack. Bernardo Silva, Ricardo Horta, and Goncalo Ramos are other attackers available for selection.

Portugal have won all eight of their qualifying games and sit atop Group J. They are guaranteed to finish top of their group with second-placed Slovakia eight points behind the Euro 2016 champions with just two games remaining in the campaign.

Liechtenstein, on the other hand, have lost all eight games in their qualification campaign. They have scored just once so far which came in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina back in September and possess a goal difference of negative 24.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Liechtenstein the last time Portugal faced them?

Portugal faced Liechtenstein in the opening game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back in March. The Selecao registered a convincing 4-0 victory on that occasion with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace.

Ronaldo scored twice in the second half with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also contributing with goals on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo took a total of six shots in the game of which three were on target. He had a pass completion rate of 75 percent and created one big chance for his teammates.

Ronaldo, however, lost possession on six separate occasions during the course of the game and was caught offside twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an excellent qualifying campaign which has helped Portugal secure in a place in Euro 2024. He has netted nine goals from seven matches in the campaign. This includes braces against Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Slovakia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ronaldo's form will be crucial for Martinez's side as they look to win their second European Championship next summer.