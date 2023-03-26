Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Luxembourg today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal travel to face Luxembourg on Monday (March 26) in their second qualifying game for Euro 2024.

Roberto Martinez's side secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their opening qualifying game in Lisbon on March 23.

Martinez secured a victory in his first game as Portugal manager and it was mainly down to Ronaldo's contribution. The Al-Nassr forward scored a brace to lead his national side to an easy victory over the European minnows.

He is in excellent form for club and country and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI when the Selecao face Luxembourg on Monday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started alongside Joao Felix in attack last time around.

Martinez, however, has ample attackers to choose from for their game against Luxembourg. The likes of Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota, and Rafael Leao are also at the former Belgium manager's disposal.

Portugal will be looking to secure two wins from two games to end the international break on a high. Apart from Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, the 2016 Euro winners have Slovakia, Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina to navigate past if they want to qualify for 2024 Euro in Germany.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, started their qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw against Slovakia away from home. The hosts now face a tough outing against the World Cup quarterfinalists at the Luxembourg Stadium.

How has Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo performed against Luxembourg over the years?

Cristiano Ronaldo has an excellent record against Luxembourg in his illustrious international career with Portugal. The former Manchester United forward has netted against them in each of his seven appearances.

He has scored a total of nine goals against Luxembourg throughout the years, the most he has scored against one particular nation. This includes a hat trick against them back in October 2021. The Selecao secured a 5-0 victory on that occasion.

The Al-Nassr ace has the best international record in men's football. The Portuguese skipper was already the leading goalscorer in men's international football with 120 goals. On top of that, his appearance against Liechtenstein also made him the record appearance holder.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has won 197 caps for his national team, scoring 120 goals in the process.

Ronaldo might not be done with international football just yet. Based on his current form for club and country, the forward looks destined to play at Euro 2024 should Portugal qualify.

