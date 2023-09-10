Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Luxembourg tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be taking part when Portugal play host to Luxembourg in their Euro 2024 qualifier game on Monday (September 11). The Al-Nassr superstar is suspended for the game against the nation against whom he has scored 11 goals.

Ronaldo picked up his third yellow of the qualifying campaign in Portugal's narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday (September 8). He was booked by referee Glenn Nyberg at the 62nd-minute mark following a late challenge on former Manchester United teammate Martin Dubravka.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is therefore suspended for the game against Luxembourg.

Selecao manager Roberto Martinez will be without his skipper and main attacker for their game on Monday evening. The former Belgium manager, however, does have a number of forwards that can replace the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo. The likes of Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos are all capable of leading the attack for the Euro 2016 champions.

Portugal have won all five of their qualifying games for Euro 2024 and look set to qualify for the tournament in Germany next summer.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, are still in contention for qualification for the mega event in 2024. They are currently third in the standings with 10 points, level with second-placed Slovakia.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great outing for Portugal against Luxembourg last time around

Portugal faced Luxembourg in their second Euro 2024 qualifying game back in March and recorded a convincing 6-0 victory on that occasion. The game included a brace scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

He netted the opening goal in the game after just six minutes before adding another after the half-an-hour mark. The former Manchester United star had two shots on target during the entire and converted both of those shots into goals. He had a pass completion rate of 80 percent and also provided one key pass in that game. Ronaldo, however, did lose possession on six separate occasions.

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio, and Rafael Leao were the other goalscorers against Luxembourg in that emphatic victory for Roberto Martinez's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against Luxembourg more times than any other nation in his illustrious international career. The superstar forward has scored 11 times from 11 games against the Red Lions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an incredible career with Portugal which shows no signs of slowing down. He has scored a staggering 123 goals for his national side from 201 caps, both a record in world football.