Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Slovakia tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal host Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday (October 13) at the Estadio do Dragao. The Selecao will look to extend their perfect start to their qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo drew a blank in the lone qualifying game he played during the last international break in September: a 1-0 win at Slovakia. He got a yellow card in that game, which meant he missed the next game: a 9-0 home win over Luxembourg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

He's now back from suspension and should feature in the game against Slovakia as the Selecao's captain. Manager Roberto Martinez has a host of attacking players to choose from to partner alongside Ronaldo up front. The likes of Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos and Bernardo Silva are all possible options.

The Selecao have won all six of their games and are five points clear of second-placed Slovakia in Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. After the 1-0 win at Slovakia last month, Portugal meet them again, this time at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in the previous game but didn't make a goal contribution. His former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes netted the only goal of the game.

A win against Slovakia will confirm Martinez's side place in the 2024 finals, who will also win the group if Iceland avoid defeat against third-placed Luxembourg.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Portugal in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Despite turning 38earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down for Portugal.

He has scored five goals in as many qualifying games. That includes back-to-back braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg to kickstart the campaign. He also scored against Iceland.

Ronaldo is the joint third-highest goalscorer in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with five goals, along with Harry Kane and Zeki Amdouni from Switzerland.

Romelu Lukaku leads the goalscoring charts with eight goals, while the Manchester United duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay are joint second with six.