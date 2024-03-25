Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Slovenia tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature when Portugal travel to face Slovenia in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will return to the squad after missing the first friendly of the international break against Sweden.

Ronaldo was given an extended break from international duty along with a few of his teammates. Roberto Martinez's team, however, did not miss their skipper as they secured a comfortable 5-2 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined the Portugal squad ahead of their game against Slovenia. This indicates that the Al-Nassr superstar will feature against the Balkan nation on Tuesday in some capacity.

Being the captain of his national side, Ronaldo should start the friendly against Slovenia. There is also a possibility of the superstar forward playing the full 90 minutes since he was rested for the full game last week.

Just like in their last friendly game against Sweden, Portugal have decided to release the other eight players who featured in their previous game. This means that the players who were rested for the game against Sweden return to the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo therefore could be partnered alongside the likes of Joao Felix and Otavio to form an attacking front three. The skipper, however, will not be playing alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos, as it is their turn to get a rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club form is a massive positive as far as Portugal are concerned

Despite turning 39 earlier this year, Ronaldo is still in great form for his club and is expected to lead his national team at Euro 2024. He will be aiming to win his second European Championship after guiding his side to the title back in 2016.

Ronaldo has scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 33 games across all competitions this season. This includes a tally of 23 goals and nine assists from 22 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

It is, however, worth mentioning that it is not just for Al-Nassr that Ronaldo has been contributing immensely. The former Real Madrid superstar has also been in great form for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 10 goals from just six matches during their Euro 2024 qualifiers. He scored braces against Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Slovakia.

Ronaldo and Portugal are drawn against Turkey, Czech Republic and the winner of Playoff winner from Path C in the Euro 2024 group stage.