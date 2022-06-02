Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Spain tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal take on Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 2. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will want to put his disappointment with Manchester United behind him and focus on his national team.

Portugal come into the game against Spain on the back of securing a place in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The UEFA Euro 2016 winners defeated Turkey and North Macedonia in the playoffs to book a spot at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be expected to lead the Selecao attack when they take on La Roja in Seville. The 37-year-old forward could be joined by FC Porto's Otavio in attack. AC Milan sensation Rafael Leao could also make an appearance in attack after guiding his club to the Serie A title this season.

Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes is expected to start in midfield to aid the Portuguese side going forward. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder scored both goals in their 2-0 win against North Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers playoff final.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals against Spain over the course of his career. All three of those came in one game during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in a 3-3 draw in the group stage which included a wonderful free-kick in the 88th minute.

Spain and Portugal have been drawn alongside Switzerland and Czech Republic in group A2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The winner from his group will qualify for the Nations League Finals while the team that finishes bottom will be relegated down to League B.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's record goalscorer and appearance maker

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Portugal's record appearance maker and goalscorer. The 37-year-old forward has earned 186 caps for the Portuguese national team and has scored 115 goals for his country.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo is currently the highest goalscorer in men's international football. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar surpassed former Iranian forward Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to guide the Selecao to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar later this year. This could very well be Ronaldo's final World Cup as he has entered the twilight stages of his illustrious career.

