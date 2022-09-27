Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Spain tonight? 

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Portugal when they take on Spain in a highly-anticipated UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Municipal tonight (September 27).

A spot in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Finals will be on the line when Portugal host League A Group 2 rivals Spain on matchday six on Tuesday. On matchday five, Fernando Santos’ men secured an emphatic 4-0 win over the Czech Republic (September 24). Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota each scored a goal while Diogo Dalot bagged a superb brace. Spain, who went into gameweek five as Group 2 leaders, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland, allowing Portgual to take their place at the summit.

With the Navigators taking part in such a crucial fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence is beyond any reasonable doubt. The Manchester United superstar has a reputation for stepping up in big games and will once again look to lead his team valiantly from the front.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left with a bloodied nose in the aftermath of a collision with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday. But that is unlikely to keep the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s football from appearing in Portugal’s penultimate match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Santos’ men, who have 10 points after five matches, require a point to progress as Group 2 winners. Spain, who have eight points, need a win to move to the next round.

Ronaldo, 37, has thus far featured in 190 games for Portugal across competitions, recording 117 goals and 43 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo counting on support from Portugal fans in the crucial clash against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo, who set up Diogo Jota’s 82nd-minute goal against the Czech Republic, has urged his countrymen to back their team in the UEFA Nations League clash against La Roja.

Luis Enrique’s side will be eager to bag a positive result in their penultimate match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Playing at the Estadio Municipal, the home team will count on the support of the fans to put them off.

Ronaldo, the most popular sporting icon on Instagram, took it upon himself to spread the word via a post on the platform on Monday (September 26).

His caption (translated to English) read:

“As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Come on Portugal!”

