Is Cristiano Ronaldo retiring? Future of Portugal superstar explored

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the subject of immense speculation in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he could be set to hang up his boots in the near future.

However, the 38-year-old is set to continue defying expectations and appears to be gearing up for a fresh chapter under recently-appointed Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

The Spaniard has elected to pick Portugal's record scorer for his first squad as Selecao boss, giving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a vote of confidence at the start of his new era with the UEFA Euro 2016 champions.

Martinez heaped praise on the former Real Madrid man and explained his decision to hand him a call-up ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal after 12 minutes today means he's now scored 100+ goals in all six 15 minute segments of games in his professional career:



1-15 - 100

16-30 - 125

31-45 - 129

46-60 - 121

61-75 - 134

76-90 - 192



The iconic Portuguese sent shockwaves through the world of football when he announced his departure from the top European leagues last winter.

After an unceremonious exit from Manchester United, he went on to don the captain's armband and the number seven shirt for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for his new club as well, scoring nine goals in just eight league appearances in the Saudi top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years with thunderous free-kick

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a timely reminder of his majestic ability on the pitch with a trademark free-kick strike in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese superstar stepped up for his side when they needed it the most and blasted the ball into the net, beating Abha goalkeeper Devis Epassy from range.

Abdulfattah Adam Ahmad Mohammad gave Abha a surprise lead in the first half, and CR7's 78th-minute strike—the 59th direct free-kick goal of his career—helped Al-Nassr get back into the game.

Anderson Talisca's penalty just eight minutes later gave the Saudi giants the lead and eventual victory.

Al-Nassr currently sit just a point behind league leaders Al-Ittihad at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings. They are now preparing for a trip to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium to face Al-Adalah on April 5.

