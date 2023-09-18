"Is he elite?" – Alan Shearer claims Arsenal star isn't good enough to be starting for Mikel Arteta's side

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has raised questions about Eddie Nketiah's poaching ability following Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on Sunday (September 17).

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing 2023-24 season during their recent trip to Goodison Park. Leandro Trossard scored the decisive goal with a fine left-footed strike in the 69th minute.

Nketiah, 24, started his fourth Premier League contest of the ongoing term against the Toffees. He failed to shine during his 66-minute outing, registering just one shot and completing five out of seven passes.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Shearer shared his thoughts on the Arsenal striker and doubted his mettle. He elaborated:

"We will continue to have discussions to say: 'Is he elite? And the top-draw striker that Arsenal need to go to that next level?' We will keep on asking those questions because it's important that when he gets the opportunity like he has done, then he has to take them."

Pointing out his misses in the Gunners' latest win, Shearer concluded:

"I just thought there were two or three occasions against Everton, one being the disallowed goal. There were a couple in that second half where I was thinking: 'Come on. Get on the end of it and into the six-yard box and that little tap-in, like all great strikers do'. It was just a split second where he was slow. Until he does that, then those questions are still going to be asked."

Nketiah, who has been at the north London outfit since 2015, has been relied upon more often than not due to Gabriel Jesus' knee issue this campaign. He has netted two goals so far, one in a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest and another in a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Mikel Arteta opines on latest Arsenal victory

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that his side played a fantastic match in their win at Everton. He elaborated:

"We talked about it, this is the challenge. For six years, we haven't won here and there are a few reasons for it. It's how you do things and the input you do in every single action. I think we played an incredible game, we kept them quiet and created many, many chances."

Arsenal, who launched an unlikely Premier League title challenge last season, are currently fourth in the standings with 13 points in five matches. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are on similar points as well.

The Gunners are next set to be in action in their UEFA Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).