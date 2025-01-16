“Is it the fusion of Neymar and Messi together?” - Ex-Barcelona forward on Lamine Yamal after display in 5-1 win against Real Betis

Former Barcelona attacker Gerard Deulofeu showered the highest praise on club superstar Lamine Yamal following his performance in the Blaugrana's 5-1 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis. Deulofeu felt Yamal was a mix of club legends Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The 17-year-old scored and assisted against Betis as Barcelona reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Naturally, he received praise from all quarters, including from Deulofeu.

The Udinese forward took to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

“Is it the fusion of Neymar and Messi together?”

Yamal has been in supreme form this season, having scored nine and assisted 13 goals in 24 matches across competitions. Even though the teenager has struggled with an ankle issue this term, he hasn't let that affect his output.

Pau Cubarsi heaps praise on Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal's Barcelona teammate, defender Pau Cubarsi heaped praise on the forward after the Copa del Rey win over Betis. He also opened up on his recent performances and the side's upturn in form after a brief period of struggle.

Cubarsi told the press after the game (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We wanted to convey to the fans the good play we had in the Super Cup. We played very well. It’s our pace, we have to keep going like this, not take our foot off the accelerator. I really enjoyed Lamine and now the whole world enjoys him. He deserves everything.

“My balance is very good. I am very happy to continue playing. I want to transmit confidence to the coach and continue playing as much as I can. We had that setback, and the holidays were good for us to refresh our legs.”

Barcelona are currently fresh off a Supercopa de Espana final win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana brushed Madrid aside with a 5-2 scoreline, even while playing almost 35 minutes of normal time with 10 men.

