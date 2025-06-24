"Is he going to get in Salah's way?" - Steve Nicol expresses concern over Liverpool star disrupting Mohamed Salah next season

Former Scottish defender Steve Nicol is unsure where new Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong would fit into Arne Slot's team. Nicol is also concerned that Frimpong could potentially impact Mohamed Salah's output.

The Dutch defender joined the Merseyside outfit from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer for a reported fee of £30 million. While Frimpong was naturally seen as the successor of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, Conor Bradley also signed a new deal with Liverpool in May.

Thus, Jeremie Frimpong would face competition from Bradley for the right-back spot in Slot's line-up. Acknowledging the situation at Anfield, former Reds defender Steve Nicol thinks Conor Bradley should be Alexander-Arnold's long-term replacement.

Nicol claimed that Frimpong fit the bill for an offensive player and should take Mohamed Salah's spot when the Egyptian forward was unavailable. He told ESPN FC (via Liverpool.com):

"If Salah's not fit, then Frimpong starts where Salah plays. I'm interested to see what Arne Slot wants him to do. Because right now, in my head, I'm thinking, 'Is he going to get in Salah's way?' That's what I'm thinking. Defensively, it's not good; it's just the same as Trent. He's not that good a defender."

"But going forward, he's got different attributes to what Trent had, but again, I keep ending up at the same thing, is he going to get in Salah's way? I think absolutely if everybody's fit, Bradley starts, I don't think Frimpong starts. I don't see where he fits in, I really don't," he added.

Mohamed Salah can miss up to seven Premier League matches next season due to his involvement in the African Cup of Nations. In that case, Jeremie Frimpong's presence could be crucial for the Reds.

Jeremie Frimpong heaps praise on new Liverpool signing

Germany v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Third Place Match - Source: Getty

Jeremie Frimpong lauded Florian Wirtz following the German midfielder's arrival in England from Bayer Leverkusen. The two also shared the dressing room at Leverkusen for four and a half years between January 2021 and June 2025.

The Dutch defender heaped praise on the 22-year-old, stating that Wirtz enjoyed playing under pressure. Frimpong billed the German midfielder as a hardworking and special player who would become a key star for the Merseyside outfit. He told Sky Sports (via Liverpool's official website):

"Just expect a winner. He's very, very, very special player and for me, he's very hard-working guy. The league will love him - I haven't got to talk too much, just watch him! Flo, he doesn't crumble under pressure - he likes pressure. He's a guy who likes pressure."

Florian Wirtz has joined the Merseyside outfit for a reported fee of £116 million, including add-ons. The German midfielder has also become the Reds' most expensive transfer in history.

