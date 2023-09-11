"Is he going to be as sharp as he was?" - Joe Cole feels ex-Liverpool star has jeopardized international career with Saudi move 

Former England forward Joe Cole believes former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson's international career could be in 'jeopardy' following his move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson brought an end to his 12-year career with Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in the summer. He has made four appearances for the club, providing two assists.

Henderson is currently with the England squad. He played the entire 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Saturday, September 9.

Cole has cast doubts on Henderson's sharpness if he is not playing in one of the top leagues like the Premier League. He pointed out the competition in midfield for England and how it can be concerning for manager Gareth Southgate.

Cole told Channel 4:

"From a footballing perspective, I can understand why it puts Gareth in a difficult position. When you’re competing with the players Henderson is competing with – Rice, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Phillips – they are all playing in the Champions League [and Europa League]."

He added:

"Is he going to be as sharp as he was? You have to remember the margins that England went out with against France at the last World Cup. You have to be so sharp, every player on the pitch. Henderson will know he’s put his England future in jeopardy."

Henderson has played 77 games for England and contributed three goals and 11 assists.

Jill Scott on Jordan Henderson's move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia

The Liverpool legend's move to Saudi Arabia was met with immense criticism from fans. Jordan Henderson has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights throughout his career. Hence, his move to a country where LGBTQ+ is illegal and even punishable by death didn't sit well with many.

He was criticized for leaving Liverpool for money, with The Sun reporting that Henderson will earn around £700,000 per week at Al-Ettifaq.

Jill Scott, UEFA Euro 2022 winner with the England Women's team, recently offered her take on Henderson's move. The gay former footballer said (via Football365):

“In terms of the morals and values, I’m a really big Jordan Henderson fan, he’s a Sunderland lad and really hard-working."

"But for me, the fact that I couldn’t go and watch him represent his team, that’s what doesn’t sit well for me. Football for me is for everyone and the fact that I don’t feel like I would be welcome (to watch him play), that’s a very sad situation.”

Henderson also recently came out in an interview claiming that he didn't make the move for money and that he didn't feel wanted at Liverpool.