"Is he injured?", "Is anything wrong?" - Fans worried as Liverpool star misses final game before the FIFA World Cup

Liverpool fans appear to be concerned that Ibrahima Konate is not in their Premier League squad to face Southampton at Anfield today (November 12).

The 23-year-old centre-back has established himself as a first-choice defender for Jurgen Klopp since his move from RB Leipzig in June 2021. Konate started last season's UEFA Champions League final for the Reds, but his campaign has been blighted by relentless injury issues.

Konate missed the first two months of the season due to a knee injury and has only started one Premier League game. The Reds have certainly missed the French centre-half, as they currently lie eighth in the league table, having won just five of their 13 top-flight games.

The defender has been selected for Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool will still be the hot favorites to claim the victory over Southampton, who currently sit in the division's relegation zone.

The Saints will have Nathan Jones in charge for the first time, having left Championship side Luton Town this week to make the move to St. Mary's.

However, Liverpool fans are certainly concerned about Konate's absence, with many taking to Twitter to vent their disappointment:

Zak @ZakLFC7 Konate has blagged injury for the World Cup Konate has blagged injury for the World Cup 😭😭😭😭😭

Paul @PaulSmartpaul2 .. Do we have another keita on our hands? konate injured again... Do we have another keita on our hands? konate injured again. 😵 .. Do we have another keita on our hands?

Liverpool defender reveals FIFA World Cup selection is a childhood dream come true

Konate will face fierce competition to get into the French starting XI in Qatar, but the defender will face an uphill battle to be fit for the tournament. With Raphael Varane also an injury doubt, a spot in Deschamps' backline could be available.

The Reds defender took to social media this week to thank supporters for their congratulations at making it into the squad. He stated that it has always been his dream to represent his country at the World Cup.

Konate posted (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"What a pride and what an honour to be able to represent France for the biggest competition. This is a childhood dream come true. What a long way since the city stadium, but it's not over yet."

He added:

"Thank you so much for your support and love. I will give it all to go get that win and make you all happy during this incredible competition! Now off to Qatar and above all, go Blues!"

#LFC Told it's a 'minor knock' for Ibrahima Konate, and that Jordan Henderson is absent due to personal reasons. Told it's a 'minor knock' for Ibrahima Konate, and that Jordan Henderson is absent due to personal reasons.#LFC

