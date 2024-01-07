"Is this a joke?", "Should have started smh" - Fans unhappy with Xavi for not starting Barcelona star in Cup fixture against Barbastro

Barcelona fans are not happy with manager Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave new signing Vitor Roque out of the starting lineup for their Copa del Ray fixture against UD Barbastro. The fans clearly see the game as an opportunity for their young talent to shine, but Xavi has decided otherwise, much to their frustration.

Vitor Roque has already made his debut for La Blaugrana, coming on as a substitute in their La Liga match against Las Palmas on Thursday, January 4. However, Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that there will be a need for patience with the 18-year-old, who only just made the switch from Athletico Paranaense.

Speaking ahead of the Las Palmas game, Xavi had said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We will take things step by step with him. He is a kid aged 18, so we can’t load him with responsibility now because he needs time to adapt. But he’s ready [to play] and training well. He is professional and quickly adapting to his new surroundings, but we will be cautious.”

This stance of caution hasn't been what the fans want to hear, as they were quick to express their disappointment with the starting lineup.

"Is this a joke? Vitor Roque should be starting this."

"Roque should have started smh."

Barcelona set to take on UD Barbastro from Spanish football's fourth-tier

Barcelona are set to visit UD Barbastro in the Copa del Ray Round of 32. The home team plies its trade in Segunda Federacion, the fourth tier of Spanish football. Barca are the overwhelming favorites, but a win for Barbastro would entail a massive upset.

La Blaugrana are the most successful team in Copa del Rey history with 31 titles to their name. However, they haven't lifted the trophy since 2021 and will be hoping to make amends this season.

Barcelona will hope to build some momentum with a win against Barbastro as they face a packed schedule in the coming weeks. After this Copa del Rey bout, they will have to travel to Saudi Arabia, where they face Osasuna in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana.