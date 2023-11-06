Is Jude Bellingham injured? Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Real Madrid superstar after 0-0 Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will need further assessment before he takes the field against Braga on Wednesday (November 8).

The England international started Los Blancos' 0-0 La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (November 5) and seemingly sustained a shoulder issue in the first half. However, the 20-year-old managed to complete 90 minutes for his side after receiving treatment.

Concerns over his availability for Real Madrid's midweek Champions League match arose after the player was spotted with heavy strapping around his shoulder at full-time.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti clarified that the extent of the injury is yet to be determined. He said (via Goal):

"Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder. He will undergo medical tests tomorrow. I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga."

After the weekend result, Real Madrid are placed second in the Spanish top division, having racked up 29 points from their first 12 league fixtures. They're two points behind leaders Girona.

On the night, Bellingham managed 87 touches of the ball and a passing accuracy of 89%, made three key passes, and registered one shot.

Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer on a whopping €103 million deal, the youngster has been in blistering form. In 14 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League, Bellingham has netted 13 goals and managed three assists from an attacking midfielder role.

It remains to be seen whether he makes Ancelotti's squad for the Champions League match against Braga.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham planning on home security business away from football career - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is reportedly interested in providing home security services, apart from his football career. According to a report from the Daily Star, the decision came to be following a series of recent raids in the homes of Premier League players.

As per the aforementioned report, the Englishman has already filed official documents with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office, seeking a trademark for the name 'Jude Bellingham'.

The same report confirms that 10-year legal protection has been granted to the name for several areas of business, including food, alcohol and clothes. It will be interesting to observe developments in Bellingham's career away from football in the coming years.