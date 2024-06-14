Is Kylian Mbappe injured? Latest update on France superstar ahead of Euro 2024 opening game

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly fit and trained normally with the rest of the France squad ahead of their opening game at Euro 2024. Les Bleus will open their tournament campaign against Austria on Monday, June 17.

Coming into the highly anticipated Euro 2024, reports were suggesting that Mbappe was nursing an injury leading up to the tournament. According to GOAL, the France skipper missed a workout session last Saturday which raised speculations on his fitness.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, however, has provided a positive update on Kylian Mbappe's fitness. He reported via his social media platform that the superstar forward trained normally with his teammates on Friday, June 14, three days before France's opening game.

Fabrice Hawkins posted the following on his X (formerly Twitter) profile:

France are one of the favorites for Euro 2024 and would heavily rely on Kylian Mbappe to take them all the way. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners, however, did have other important players on the sidelines ahead of their game against Austria.

According to the aforementioned source, star winger Kingsley Coman trained with a personal trainer as he continues his recovery from nasopharyngitis.

France have been handed a tricky group to navigate at Euro 2024. The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland in Group D of the tournament.

How has Kylian Mbappe's form been ahead of Euro 2024?

Kylian Mbappe had an excellent 2023-24 season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which saw him lift the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France. However, it was his final season in the French capital. Weeks before Euro 2024, it was unveiled that he would join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Mbappe's final season with PSG was a successful one on a personal level as well. The 25-year-old forward scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists from 48 matches across all competitions. This included a tally of 27 goals and seven assists from 29 matches in the league.

Kylian Mbappe will be expected to add to the 47 goals he has already scored for France from 79 caps at the European Championship in Germany. This is after the poor Euro 2020 he had last time around where he failed to score a single goal in four appearances. He also missed the decisive penalty in the shootout against Switzerland, which saw France get knocked out in the Round of 16 stage.