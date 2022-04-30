"Is it like this for every game?" - Jack Harrison reveals Paul Pogba's reaction to Leeds United fans during Premier League clash against Manchester United

Leeds United forward Jack Harrison has revealed Paul Pogba's amazement at Elland Road's atmosphere when Manchester United played there this season.

Manchester United secured a 4-2 away victory over their historical rivals at Elland Road in February.

Speaking to the Times, the 25-year-old stated that the France international spoke to him while the game was going on and praised the atmosphere at the stadium.

“Against Man United at home this year, Paul Pogba looked at me, and was looking around, going, ‘Wow, this is incredible! Is it like this for every game?!’ he said.

“I said, ‘No, it’s a special occasion, just for you!’ Every week they are amazing. They’re super loud at home and travelling as well, we always have so many fans travelling, it’s incredible to have that fanbase.”

The defeat was the second in six consecutive league losses for Leeds United, which ultimately led to the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

The West Yorkshire outfit have since turned a positive corner and are well-positioned to retain their top-flight status.

The Lily Whites are set to host Manchester City on Saturday in a game that could be crucial in deciding the title's destination this term.

Manchester United's inconsistency has cost them a top-four finish this season

Manchester United started the season with so much promise and their transfer activities last summer helped raise expectations.

They finally completed the drawn-out transfer of Jason Sancho, while the experienced duo of Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo also arrived.

The Red Devils were expected to build on their second-place finish last year but the reality has been vastly different.

Inconsistent displays has been the hallmark of the club's campaign, while speculation of dressing room rifts have also been rife.

The end-product has seen the club fluff their lines in their quest to secure a top-four finish despite having multiple opportunities to do so.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag will take over the reigns at Old Trafford next season and there is a positive expectation from the Dutch manager.

Fans of Manchester United will be hoping the 52-year-old will deliver. Whether this will be another false Dawn remains to be seen.

