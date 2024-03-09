Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against CF Montreal tonight?

Lionel Messi could be rested when Inter Miami play host to CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday, March 10. The Herons return to league action following their exploits in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in mid-week.

Inter Miami registered a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC away in their Round of 16 first leg in the Champions Cup on Thursday, March 7. Nashville rushed to a 2-0 lead before Messi pulled one back in the second half. New-signing Luis Suarez scored an injury-time equalizer to salvage a point for Gerardo Martino's side.

According to journalist Jose Armando via (GOAL), the Herons' assistant manager Javi Morales didn't provide a concrete answer on whether their star attacker will feature on Sunday. The club will have a discussion with Messi regarding his fitness before making a call on whether to play him or not.

It is also worth mentioning that Messi picked up a knock on his calf during the Champions Cup game against Nashville a couple of days ago. However, he still managed to play the full 90 minutes in that particular match.

Games are coming thick and fast for Inter Miami. Hence, the management might find the game against CF Montreal as the perfect opportunity to rest Lionel Messi ahead of the busy period.

However, should 'Tata' Martino decide to play Messi against Montreal, it is quite likely that he will not play the full 90 minutes. Inter Miami will therefore rely on the likes of Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor for goals in his absence.

The Florida-based side have made an unbeaten start to the 2024 MLS season. They have picked up seven points from their opening three matches and sit at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Lionel Messi has made an outstanding start to the 2024 season with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is competing in his first full season in the United States and has so far made a great start to the 2024 season.

As things stand, Messi has scored four goals and provided one assist from four games across all competitions. This includes three goals from three matches in the MLS.

So far, Lionel Messi's best game came against fellow Floridian side Orlando City in the MLS which his side won 5-0. The former Barcelona superstar scored two goals on that occasion, scoring one with his chest and the other by his head.

If Lionel Messi is rested for the game against CF Montreal, he will most likely return for Inter Miami's Champions Cup second leg against Nashville on March 13.