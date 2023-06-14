Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Australia today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Australia in an international friendly on Thursday (June 15). The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners are set to play two friendly games in Asia, against Australia in China and then against Indonesia.

Messi has come into the Argentina setup on the back of winning the Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has, however, opted to leave the Parisian giants at the end of his contract and will be joining Inter Miami in the MLS on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi, for the time being, has shifted his attention to national duty. According to journalist Gastón Edul on Twitter, the skipper will only play the friendly game against Australia and will not travel to Indonesia. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is only going to play one friendly game out of the two.

Messi could be partnered alongside the likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez in attack. Other attackers in the squad include Napoli's Giovanni Simeone and Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho. The latter is expected to get a few minutes in this round of international friendlies (according to Mundo Albiceleste).

Argentina come into the game against Australia on the back of two victories in their last two friendly games. They defeated Panama 2-0 before thrashing Curacao 7-0 back in March with Lionel Messi netting a hat-trick.

Australia, on the other hand, played two friendly games against Ecuador in their homeland. They won one (3-1) and lost one (2-1).

Lionel Messi guided Argentina past Australia on their route to World Cup glory

Argentina secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi opened the scoring for the Albiceleste before Julian Alvarez doubled the scoring for the eventual winners. Enzo Fernandez, however, did net an own goal towards the end of the game.

Lionel Messi had faced Australia just once before their meeting at the most recent FIFA World Cup. That came all the way back in 2007 when the two sides played in an international friendly. Argentina secured a 1-0 win on that occasion Martin Demichelis scored the solitary goal in the game which was assisted by Messi himself.

Lionel Messi has faced Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan on one occasion in his club career. Messi was part of the Barcelona side which defeated Valencia 7-0 in the Copa del Rey back in 2016. Ryan was in goal for Gary Neville's side back then as Messi went on to score a hat-trick past him. Luis Suarez netted four goals in the same game.

